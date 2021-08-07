Cancel
Dead & Company Announces Unlimited Devotion Webcast Pass for Summer Tour 2021

By Justin Ward
livemusicblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead & Company have announced that they’ll be streaming every single show on their upcoming tour and return to the stage following the last year of craziness. We’ll be streaming every night of the tour live – get the Unlimited Devotion 18-show pass and don’t miss a note. Watch each show live or on demand in FullHD on your Mac, PC, AppleTV, iPhone, or Android device. Get all 18 live webcasts for $450! Order packages or single shows in HD or 4K.

