THE SUICIDE SQUAD's Daniela Melchior Says "Glamming-Up" Almost Cost Her The Role Of Ratcatcher 2
Daniela Melchior has emerged as the breakout star of The Suicide Squad, with many hailing her character, the sweet-natured Ratcatcher 2, as the heart and soul of the movie. Though she has appeared in several films in her native Portugal, the critically-acclaimed DC Comics adventure marks the young actress' biggest project to date by far, and Melchior has now revealed that she almost lost out on the role by getting too glammed-up for a meeting with director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.www.comicbookmovie.com
