Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

THE SUICIDE SQUAD's Daniela Melchior Says "Glamming-Up" Almost Cost Her The Role Of Ratcatcher 2

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 2 days ago

Daniela Melchior has emerged as the breakout star of The Suicide Squad, with many hailing her character, the sweet-natured Ratcatcher 2, as the heart and soul of the movie. Though she has appeared in several films in her native Portugal, the critically-acclaimed DC Comics adventure marks the young actress' biggest project to date by far, and Melchior has now revealed that she almost lost out on the role by getting too glammed-up for a meeting with director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Safran
Person
Daniela Melchior
Person
James Gunn
Person
Mark Cassidy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Bloodsport Harley Quinn#Jamesgunn#Magnum Opus Review#Rormachine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals WB Told Him Harley Quinn Didn't Have to Be in The Suicide Squad

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The DC Extended Universe has long struggled with cohesiveness but there is hope that James Gunn's arrival will allow the franchise to finally thrive and flourish after years of failing to click with its fanbase as well as critics. Gunn's jaw-dropping DCEU signing is seen by many as a game-changer and his Marvel resume pretty much speaks for itself. Early reviews are in for The Suicide Squad and they've been generally positive, pretty much proving that Warner Bros. made the right call to have Gunn on board.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Director Rejects John Cena's Plans of Wearing Peacemaker Suit at Premiere

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's quite evident that John Cena had the time of his life playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, so much so that James Gunn revealed back in April while they were working on HBO Max's standalone Peacemaker series that the WWE megastar took one of the costumes home just to see what it was like taking a nap while wearing it.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Margot Robbie addresses ‘complicated’ controversy over David Ayer’s Suicide Squad cut

Margot Robbie has addressed the “complicated” controversy over David Ayer’s original cut of 2016’s Suicide Squad. The Harley Quinn actor is one of a handful of cast members from the original film to reprise their role in James Gunn’s soft reboot of the property. While Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has drawn positive reviews since its release last week, it has been overshadowed by Ayer’s comments about his original cut of the first film.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Daniela Melchior

Next Big Thing: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Star Daniela Melchior Goes From Regional Fame to Global Reach. In early 2019, Portuguese actress Daniela Melchior flew across the globe for the biggest meeting of her career. Filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were in the midst of a global search…
MoviesExtra

Margot Robbie on Her Ex’s Cutout of ‘Suicide Squad’ Co-star John Cena

The supervillains-turned-lousy-superheroes are back for a brand-new do-or-die mission in “The Suicide Squad”!. “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Margot Robbie, who’s back as everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior, who plays Cleo Clazo/Ratcatcher II. The women opened up about the movie, with Margot dishing on the cardboard...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Margot Robbie On Hold As Harley Quinn; Could Get Recast (Rumor)

Following Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad bombing at the box office, it's reported Margot Robbie will be taking a break playing Harley Quinn in the DCEU with it even speculated the character could be recast down the road. Both of the movies have underperformed at the box office,...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Behind-the-Scenes Photos Shows Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man in Action

The release of The Suicide Squad is getting closer and closer, so we've been seeing some fun content come out of the press tour. This week, director James Gunn paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn) and John Cena (Peacemaker). The trio was clearly enjoying themselves with Cena showing up in his Peacemaker costume and Gunn sharing some great stories about Robbie on set. With the release less than two weeks away, there's also more content being shown from the movie, including a new clip. Today, the official Twitter account for IMAX shared some behind-the-scenes images from The Suicide Squad set, including a cool one of Robbie and David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man) in action.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
MoviesKATU.com

"The Suicide Squad" actress Mayling Ng!

Today Kara talked with one of the stars of the super hero action film "The Suicide Squad", Mayling Ng! Mayling is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been said she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of Warworld ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn and Javelin in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
MoviesThrillist

'The Suicide Squad' Is the Gory, Angry Little Brother of DC Movies

It doesn't follow through on all of its big ideas, but at least it has them. There are a couple of questions you'll have to grapple with when approaching The Suicide Squad, the latest movie in Warner Bros.'s ever more chaotic DC cinematic universe. First of all, it's technically a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, except it's called The Suicide Squad, which is the same title with an added article. (It's like they did a reverse Social Network and added a "the" to make it less clean.) Second, it's directed by James Gunn, the controversial provocateur best known for DC competitor Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Like the Suicide Squad, the Guardians of the Galaxy are also a motley crew mostly consisting of former convicts who bicker as they almost inadvertently save the planet. So: Is The Suicide Squad just a Guardians redux?
Moviesuncrazed.com

John Cena Wears ‘The Suicide Squad’ Costume On Red Carpet

John Cena has also recently showed up on wearing the costume whilst promoting the movie on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Whilst on the red carpet an Entertainment Tonight interviewer asked the actor who she was talking to with The Suicide Squad actor replying, “Well this is a very festive occasion as we premiere The Suicide Squad,” adding that he asks himself who he is on a daily basis with the answer changing sometimes. Cena continued to answer the question saying that “tonight I am dressed up as Christopher Smith, the Peacemaker.”
MoviesIGN

The Suicide Squad Review

The Suicide Squad is back with another movie, this time from director James Gunn. Does this kinda-sorta sequel-reboot to 2016's Suicide Squad finally do justice to DC's Task Force X? Check out our review of The Suicide Squad (2021) to find out what we thought of this new film with returning cast members Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnamen) joined by new faces Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Peacemaker (John Cena).
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Laredoan Julio Cesar Ruiz talks big role in Suicide Squad

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Our Justin Reyes sat down with one of D.C. Comics’ latest stars -- who happens to be a Laredo native. Hailing from Martin High School and UTSA, Julio Cesar Ruiz highlighted the latest stop in his acting career: a role in one of the summer’s biggest blockbusters.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The Suicide Squad Star Reignites Marvel Vs. DC Debate In New Clip

Up until the release of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, most people were of the opinion that Jai Courtney was an undeniably handsome and yet impossibly bland actor. His work in A Good Day to Die Hard, I, Frankenstein, Divergent and Terminator Genisys gave the impression of someone who’d been made on the production line that designed movie stars from the ground up, but forgot to add any sort of charisma or screen presence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy