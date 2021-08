When you are finished reading The Independent, what do you pick up next? Are you taking a trip down memory lane by reading the classics, like Dante’s Divine Comedy? Or as we used to call it, a little trip to hell and back? No? How about the recent book hit Black Ice by Brad Thor on the New York Times Bestsellers list? “Still no?” How about one of those periodicals on the rack of your local grocery store with the photos that pull you in? You know the flashy headlines: “The Queen gives up her title.” You look to see if there is anyone you know in the line. Someone who would giggle as you casually turn a couple pages to see what Harry and Megan are doing in California. Pretty soon you shove one in the cart under the broccoli. No one looks up as the paper gossip sheet is scanned and there is just a slight snicker as the sacker pops it to the top of the bag. After you pay, you push it down—just in case. A secret guilty pleasure. Shhh… no one needs to know.