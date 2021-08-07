Report: Aron Baynes hospitalized with neck injury, could miss 2021-22 season

Center Aron Baynes. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent center Aron Baynes could miss next season due to a neck injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets.

Baynes, who played for the Raptors last season, has severe nerve damage in his neck and remains hospitalized. A member of the Australian national team that took the bronze medal at the Olympics, he initially injured his neck in a victory over Italy.

The Raptors waived Baynes on Wednesday before his $7.35M salary for 2021-22 would’ve become fully guaranteed.

Baynes signed a two-year contract with the Raptors during the 2020 offseason after enjoying a career year in Phoenix. He averaged 6.1 PPG and 5.2 RPG in 53 games (18.5 MPG) with Toronto and his shooting percentages (.441/.262/.707) were significantly below his career rates.

However, Baynes was expected to attract interest in the open market from teams looking to add to their frontcourt depth.