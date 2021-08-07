Cancel
Chopra wins India’s 1st gold in Olympic track and field

By JOHN PYE
dailyjournal.net
 2 days ago

TOKYO — Neeraj Chopra held a corner of the India flag in each hand and raised it over his head. A half-hour later, the tri-color was flying at the top of the mast at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium and Chopra was standing atop the podium. A first gold medal in Olympic...

www.dailyjournal.net

