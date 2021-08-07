Cancel
NBA

Pelicans, Grizzlies, Hornets finalize three-team trade sending Devonte' Graham to New Orleans

Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
Guard Devonte' Graham. Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans have officially announced a pair of previouslyreported trades, having combined their acquisitions of center Jonas Valanciunas and point guard Devonte’ Graham into a single transaction involving both the Grizzlies and Hornets. Memphis and Charlotte have put out press releases as well.

The details of the three-team deal are as follows:

  • To Pelicans:
  • Valanciunas (from Grizzlies)
  • Graham (sign-and-trade from Hornets)
  • The draft rights to Trey Murphy (No. 17 pick from Grizzlies)
  • The draft rights to Brandon Boston (No. 51 pick from Grizzlies)
  • Note: Boston will be rerouted to the Clippers in a subsequent trade.
  • To Grizzlies:
  • Eric Bledsoe (from Pelicans)
  • Steven Adams (from Pelicans)
  • The draft rights to Ziaire Williams (No. 10 pick from Pelicans)
  • The draft rights to Jared Butler (No. 40 pick from Pelicans)
  • Note: Butler will be rerouted to the Jazz in a subsequent trade.
  • The Lakers’ 2022 first-round pick (top-10 protected; from Pelicans)
  • To Hornets:
  • Wesley Iwundu (from Pelicans)
  • The Pelicans’ 2022 first-round pick (top-14 protected)
  • Note: If the Pelicans’ 2022 first-rounder falls in the top 14, the Hornets will instead receive New Orleans’ 2022 and 2024 second-round picks, per Rod Boone of SI.com.
  • Cash (from Pelicans)
  • The draft rights to Tyler Harvey (from Grizzlies)

The details of the three-team trade essentially line up with what was previously reported, with two new pieces added — Iwundu going from New Orleans to Charlotte and Harvey’s draft rights going from Memphis to Charlotte. Harvey was presumably only included to ensure that the Grizzlies and Hornets were “touching,” since otherwise Memphis would only have been exchanging assets with the Pelicans.

Looping their sign-and-trade acquisition of Graham into the trade suggests the Pelicans will operate over the cap, using Bledsoe’s and Adams’ outgoing salaries in order to match both Valanciunas and Graham instead of signing Graham into cap space.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN notes, it also allows New Orleans to generate a $17M+ trade exception in the deal. Only Bledsoe’s and Iwundu’s outgoing salaries are needed for matching purposes to take on Valanciunas and Graham, meaning the Pelicans’ new TPE is worth Adams’ salary ($17,073,171).

Graham reportedly signed a four-year, $47M contract with the Pelicans as part of the trade. He and Tomas Satoransky appear set to play the majority of the minutes at point guard in New Orleans, barring further roster changes.

Graham made just 37.7% of his field goal attempts in 2020-21, but his three-point mark was a very respectable 37.5%. In addition to his ability to make threes, Graham is an above-average play-maker (6.5 APG over the last two seasons) and a respectable defender.

Swapping out Adams for Valanciunas should allow the Pelicans to improve their frontcourt spacing. Valanciunas isn’t exactly a long-distance marksman, but has a solid mid-range game and will shoot the occasional three-pointer, which should create more room for Zion Williamson to operate. The former No. 5 overall pick averaged an impressive 17.1 PPG and 12.5 RPG with a .592/.368/.773 shooting line in 62 games (28.3 MPG) this past season.

From the Grizzlies’ perspective, the deal was a way to improve their draft assets in both 2021 and 2022 as a result of their willingness to take on Adams’ and Bledsoe’s pricey contracts. The team moved up from No. 17 to No. 10 to snag Williams, and later flipped the No. 40 pick (Butler) to Utah in a separate trade to move up to No. 30 for Santi Aldama.

The Hornets, meanwhile, decided to move on from Graham and got a protected first-round pick from New Orleans in exchange for waiving their right to match an offer sheet for the restricted free agent. Iwundu’s guaranteed $1.82M salary for 2021-22 will eat up a small amount of Charlotte’s cap room, but the team will still have enough flexibility to complete its signing of Kelly Oubre to a two-year deal in the range of $12-13M per year.

