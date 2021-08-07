Cancel
Louisville incoming freshman Payton Verhulst selected USA Today Female Athlete of the Year

By Michael McCammon
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Louisville incoming freshman Payton Verhulst has been selected as the USA Today Female Athlete of the Year, the publication announced on Saturday. Verhulst was one of three finalists for the award, which was unveiled during the USA Today High School Sports Awards Show. The show was hosted by Michael Strahan, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and host of Good Morning America, and Rob Gronkowski, the four-time Super Bowl Champion.

