Bears' Roquan Smith: Nursing groin injury
Smith did not participate at Friday's practice due to a groin injury, Adam Hoge of NBC Sports Chicago reports. The severity of Smith's injury is unknown at this time. However, it would not be surprising if the Bears are just erring on the side of caution here in order to avoid a lingering issue. The fourth-year starting inside linebacker figures to once again be a key piece in Chicago's defense. The Bears exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract during the offseason, ensuring him his presence with team through 2022.www.cbssports.com
