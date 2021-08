Nico Hoerner left last night’s game grabbing his side after a strikeout and today, he’s hitting the injured list with a right oblique strain. The Cubs were able to cover today’s game without this move being necessary – Javy Baez (heel) is back in the starting lineup at short and David Bote is at second – but I’m still not surprised to see Hoerner hit the IL. With Sergio Alcantara sitting right there in Iowa, plus the possibility that the Cubs infield could be losing … eh hem … a couple more guys before tomorrow, this move just makes sense.