The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be a full 2021 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Maryland the first weekend of September. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we begin with a quick preview of the very first opponent, the Maryland Terrapins. We'll be sure to catch up with our friends at InsideMDSports again the week before the game but, for now, here are three questions with Jeff Ermann to whet your appetite.