Cubs' Greg Deichmann: Takes seat Saturday

Hosmer is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres' recent addition of Adam Frazier may not result in Hosmer losing out on steady work against right-handed pitching, but the lefty-hitting first baseman should find himself on the bench regularly versus lefties like Oakland's Sean Manaea, who is on the bump for the series finale. Jake Cronenworth will bump over from second base to cover first base in place of Hosmer, whom the Padres could be eager to move ahead of Friday's trade deadline if they can find a team willing to cover a portion of the money remaining on his eight-year, $144 million contact. That could be a tough task, given that Hosmer's .707 OPS is the second-lowest mark among the 25 qualified first basemen in MLB this season.