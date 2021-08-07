Cancel
MLB

Cubs' Greg Deichmann: Takes seat Saturday

 2 days ago

Deichmann isn't starting Saturday's game against the White Sox. Deichman made his major-league debut in Friday's loss to the White Sox and went 1-for-5. Ian Happ will shift to right field while Frank Schwindel enters the lineup at first base.

