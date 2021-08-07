Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington, NJ

All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

By Michael Symons
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.

wobm.com

Comments / 1

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Burlington, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
Burlington, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Salem, NJ
Burlington, NJ
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Covid#Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Is Toms River The Baseball Capital of New Jersey?

I don’t know if you can simply proclaim Toms River as the baseball capital of New Jersey because in truth there is no such thing. However it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call it that and I don’t know how much of an argument you would get either locally or really anywhere in the state.
TennisPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Gov. Murphy flees to posh Italian villa as COVID surges in NJ

As Governor Phil Murphy steps up his pleas to mask up and get vaccinated and warns of kids dying from COVID infections, he is leaving the state for vacation. "I'm no different than any other family," Murphy said, "After this past 17 months, just having a few days together is something I think all of us want to do with family."
Posted by
92.7 WOBM

Murphy says NJ schools can’t reopen safely without mask mandate

EAST BRUNSWICK – Citing the “recent and rampant spread” of the coronavirus delta variant and the unavailability of vaccines to children under age 12, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors in New Jersey schools to start the upcoming year. Murphy...
Englewood, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ Judge: Yelling about mask mandate is assault

A New Jersey judge has ruled yelling at someone over having to wear a mask during a pandemic should be considered assault. The ruling from Superior Court Judge Robert C. Wilson came in a lawsuit against a customer who screamed at bank employee when she was told she had to wear a mask inside a Citibank branch in Englewood.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ again to require masks in all schools in the fall, reports say

TRENTON — Just two months after saying that masks would not be required in schools in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday is expected to change course. Published reports on NJ.com and the Asbury Park Press say Murphy will lay out his guidelines and reasoning during a 1:15 p.m. news conference. The reports cited unnamed administration officials.
Spotswood, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Spotswood, NJ police corral injured hawk struck by vehicle

SPOTSWOOD — Borough police had a bit of trouble, and then a bit of fun, pursuing and eventually capturing a hawk that had been hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. According to an "arrest report" posted to Facebook, the hawk was found injured along Main Street. Police credited resident Zoli Hollosi, who had been unsuccessful at contacting animal control, with assisting Patrolmen Richard Drude and James Parsons at "safely and humanely" guiding the bird into a dog cage.
Neptune Township, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ hospital upgrades heart procedure to save more lives

NEPTUNE — Leading-edge technology up and running at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center is meant to give doctors a complete picture of what's going on inside patients' coronary arteries, in real time, during procedures that target coronary artery disease. With the new imaging tool, Optical Coherence Topography (OCT),...
AdvocacyPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Free eye exams and glasses at some NJ summer camps

Nearly a dozen New Jersey summer camps and youth facilities are providing free eye exams and free eyeglasses to underprivileged kids who need them thanks to a partnership between Jonas Philanthropies and NJ Vision to Learn. Jonas Philanthropies' mission is to improve healthcare by investing where it matters most. They...
Toms River, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Is it Really? Is the Buzz True? Chick-fil-A Finally Coming to Toms River, NJ

I can't even believe it, I've been writing for years we need another Chick-fil-A in Ocean County, other than Brick, and it might be happening. Recently I wrote an article about Ocean County needing another Chick-fil-A. I believe it was last week. There's one in Brick. One would be awesome in Lacey, Bayville, Beachwood, Toms River, possibly Manahawkin. I'm tired of waiting in line at the one in Brick. Everyone in NEW JERSEY is at the Chick-fil-A in Brick when I'm waiting in line. I've waited over an hour already. I know you've waited in line and thought the same thing, "Why isn't there another one." Since Covid, I think it's busier than ever in the line. One on Rt. 37 in Toms River would be great? How about somewhere on Rt. 9?

Comments / 1

Community Policy