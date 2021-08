This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Fred”, a 6 and a half year old Coonhound/Redbone mix. Fred is a little timid at first, but once he gets warmed up to you, he’s an affectionate fellow who also gets along with other dogs and doesn’t seem to mind cats. He’s also a pretty laid-back and quiet guy who is likely housetrained. Fred’s an escape artist who likes to dig under fences, so keep that in mind of you have a fenced-in back yard. He’s fully vetted and vaccinated and is looking for his forever home.