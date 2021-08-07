Feds clear way for Florida gambling deal

Florida’s attorney general, Ashley Moody, has contracted the coronavirus four days after flying to Texas with Gov. Ron DeSantis for a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border. “Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and my family is in good health,” tweeted Moody, who has been vaccinated. “I want to encourage Floridians to be vigilant about their health.” Moody had contact with dozens of people during the border trip earlier this week, including DeSantis, Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The governor’s office did not respond to the Miami Herald’s questions about whether he would get a COVID-19 test or take precautions in light of Moody’s positive result. Florida is in the throes of yet another coronavirus surge, being home to one out of every five new cases in the U.S. DeSantis on Wednesday urged Florida residents to get vaccinated amid the rising cases, after weeks of fundraising off merchandise that ridiculed chief White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci for his efforts to put down the pandemic.