Feds clear way for Florida gambling deal

By Dara Kam
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Delivering a major victory to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe, President Joe Biden’s administration has allowed to go into effect a 30-year gambling deal that gives the tribe control of sports betting in Florida, setting the stage for litigation over the agreement that could reshape the state’s gambling footprint.

