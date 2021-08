Osborn had two receptions for 15 yards and also returned two kickoffs for a 31-yard average in Saturday's preseason loss to Denver. Osborn is competing for the third receiver role with Chad Beebe and Dede Westbrook. He was listed as the No. 3 receiver on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. He was one of the few players with a starting job or in competition for a starting job playing Saturday, likely to get him opportunities as a returner. Osborn could win the punt or kickoff return jobs along with a third- or fourth-receiver role.