‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans: ’I Love You…Always and Forever’

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmcY3_0bKs99CW00

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is back to performing live with his long-established and beloved boy band New Kids on the Block. On Friday, the group played at Fenway Park in Donnie’s hometown of Boston. Few places have more love for the Danny Reagan actor, and Wahlberg wanted to make sure his fans were feeling it too.

The “Blue Bloods” star has plenty of fans from his time on the hit CBS police drama. But most of his supporters have been with him since decades before he portrayed Danny Reagan on screen. The “Blockheads” have existed since the band first formed in the mid-1980s. Over the years, they have remained loyal supporters of the group. Even after NKOTB broke up in the mid-1990s, the fans were still there when they reunited in 2008.

The relationship between founding member Donnie Wahlberg and the Blockheads is a special one. For that reason, he took to Twitter recently and offered a heartwarming message of unconditional love to his fans. The post features a photo from his performance at Fenway Park on Friday.

This kind of fan acknowledgment is typical of the “Blue Bloods” star. Donnie Wahlberg is extremely proud of his career with New Kids on the Block and isn’t afraid to share his gratitude. He has even been known to recruit his own co-stars on the long-running police drama as Blockheads, inviting them to shows and serenading them on set.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s Fans Love Donnie Back

New Kids on the Block fans are crazy about Donnie Wahlberg. As great as he is on “Blue Bloods,” a TV show is far less interactive than a band with its live performances. As a result, the Blockheads come off as way more passionate than casual fans of the TV show.

And they live up to that reputation on social media.

“I love you too from the depths of my heart. Your love means so much …. I’ll love you always and forever…. thank you for always being there to make me smile and to make me feel loved. I believe it because I felt that love all the way to Texas,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“This week has been like a big old family reunion. My heart is full from not only dancing in confetti but from getting to squeeze some of my most favorite people on this planet after such a crappy 2 years. Thank you for being such a big part of all of that,” another replied to the post.

“I love you more! Thank you for always being there for us BLOCKHEADS. Your simply the best. We don’t know what we would do without you and the guys. Have a great night our sweet Donnie!!” an adoring fan added.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

