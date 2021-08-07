Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Today is the last day to shop huge discounts at the Macy's sale—here's what to buy

Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We love a stellar back-to-school sale, and the one happening at Macy's right now is no joke. You can get up to 70% off already marked-down items like comforter sets, luggage and dresses. Even better—with the code BTS, you can get up to an additional 20% off select sale items across the site. Whatever you choose, act fast: The Macy's savings end tonight.

www.app.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Luggage#Reviewed#Nonstick Cookware#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ShoppingBHG

These Kitchen Essentials Are Secretly on Sale at Walmart for Up to 56% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer sales are in full swing, and Walmart secretly discounted a plethora of kitchen essentials right when we really needed it. You can upgrade small appliances and cookware—or buy something totally new—without spending a ton of money since prices are up to 56% off. Use them to make back-to-school lunches for the kids and work lunches for yourself, or give them as gifts to newlyweds and first-time homeowners.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale: Last Chance for an Extra 25% Off Clearance Items

Today's your last chance to score up to 75% off at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale! Nordstrom Rack is already a hub for scoring discounted designer finds year-round. But every so often, the retailer also plays host to some of the biggest sales. Happening now is Nordstrom Rack’s seasonal Clear the Rack Sale, which features unmissable savings on everything from clearance handbags and shoes, to activewear and jewelry — making already great deals even better.
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

Last Chance to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: The 35 Best Deals We've Found

Today is the LAST DAY to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! From the perfect cashmere sweater you've been eyeing to sleek home decor to make your house cozy this fall, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering deep discounts on tons of items from every category, but tomorrow, the prices go back to normal! The retailer has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. We shopped during the sale preview and picked out the best deals to pass along to you!
Shoppingreviewed.com

QVC is having a massive Black Friday in July sale right now—shop the top deals

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day came and went in a flash last month, leaving many bargain hunters eager to shop the next big savings event of the year. Thankfully, there's tons of deals to be taken advantage of right now thanks to a little thing called Black Friday in July. It's a time when all sorts of retailers host mid-season sales in an effort to boost earnings and clear out inventory in preparation for fall. Now that we're almost to the end of the month, we're starting to see some real doozies—particularly at QVC.
ShoppingHerald Tribune

You can currently shop bras at Macy's for less than $20

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Shopping for bras can be tedious and underwhelming—especially when you can’t find them in the right sizes or styles. Not to mention, a decent bra can cost you a pretty penny—a high price to pay for something that sits beneath layers of clothes! Lucky for you, Macy's is having a mega sale right now, and tons of highly rated lingerie is included, with prices from just under $20.
LifestyleAsbury Park Press

All-Clad cookware is on super-sale at Macy's right now—shop our picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When it comes to cookware, All-Clad is just about as good as it gets—it routinely makes our favorite cookware sets list—and right now, Macy's has a deep selection of All-Clad on sale, with additional savings you can layer on top.
Shoppinggoodmorningamerica.com

Score up to 70% off during Macy's Big Home Sale

If you have been pushing off those home updates or your bedsheets are looking a little shabby, now is the time to give your space the facelift it needs. Macy's Big Home Sale is in full swing. You can save 20% to 70% off bed and bath, dining, kitchen, luggage and furniture. And even better, you can score an additional discount on some items when you use the discount code SHOP.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Here’s what you can buy during the sales tax holiday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting next weekend, from August 6-8, you won’t have to pay sales tax on certain clothing or school supplies during the annual sales tax holiday. This is the third year Ohio has offered this holiday on the first weekend in August. During those three days, clothing...
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Macy’s Big Home Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up on Everyday Essentials

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Summer is a great time to shop deals before the end of summer vacations and the start of back-to-school. Luckily, Macy’s has got you covered with The Big Home Sale. Right now, you can score 20 to 70 percent off some of our favorite home essentials. And don’t forget to use the code SHOP at checkout for extra savings! We know a sale as big as this one can be overwhelming, so we put together a list of some of our favorite everyday items that you can score for less. From bed sheets to vacuums to luggage, these are the deals we have our eyes on. So sit back, relax, and get ready to add to cart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy