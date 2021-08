Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters. It’s Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, and bibliophiles, celebrate because today is National Book Lovers Day. I admit: I have mostly left leather covers and paper pages lately for the Kindle book experience. But I do appreciate my favorite books and even have a few signed by favorite authors like James Thurber and Mike Royko. And, as mentioned before, I keep a 40-year-old, VERY well-read copy of “Thurber Country” next to my bed because it never fails to make me feel better when I’m feeling down.