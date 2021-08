Texas A&M women’s golf and head coach Gerrod Chadwell announced the 2021-22 schedule on Monday, marking the inaugural schedule release of the Chadwell era. The fall portion of the season features two tournaments in the Lone Star State. The first being the opening tourney of the year at the Sam Golden Invitational (Sept. 13-14) in Denton, Texas. Then the Aggies head to San Marcos, Texas, to take part in the Jim West Invitational (Oct. 17-18).