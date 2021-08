Two weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported that that week's DC Comics ads for Infinite Frontier had questions to ask. We did the same last weekend as well. And presumably, some comic books out this week have some more answers to give – and probably some more questions to be asked. Well, they are doing it again with a new set of questions and answers. And Bleeding Cool got a sneak peek at the third "Multiversal Mysteries To Be Solved" for Director Bones of the DEO.