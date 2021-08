A vibrant lesbian golf community has existed just out of the mainstream spotlight for decades. Over 40 years ago, in 1979, LPGA co-founder, player, and out lesbian Betty Hicks wrote an article about queer women in the sport for pioneering LGBTQ+ publication Christopher Street. Nearly two decades later, in 1998, LPGA Hall of Famer Patty Sheehan came out of the closet in Golf World Magazine, describing the experience of adopting a baby with her partner Rebecca Gaston. By 2001, The Observer labeled the Dinah Shore Classic, a major LPGA tournament now named the ANA Inspiration, a “lesbian bacchanal where any self-respecting U.S. dyke goes to get a tan, get a girlfriend, and get laid. Oh, and maybe watch some golf.”