Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dixie Fire East Zone Operations Morning Briefing Video for Saturday, August 7, 2021

goldrushcam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 7, 2021 - Dixie Fire East Zone Morning Fire Behavior Video Update for August 7. Jeff Cagle, Planning Operations Section Chief gives the morning fire behavior video update for August 7.

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
goldrushcam.com

Tamarack Fire in Alpine County Updates for Thursday, August 19, 2021

NOTE: Maps represent approximate information. Evening Update: Gusty northerly winds could increase fire behavior in Div A. Tamarack Fire as of Thursday evening is still at 68,637 Acres with 82% Containment. Basic Information. Current as of 8/18/2021, 5:57:16 PM. Incident Type Wildfire. Cause Lightning. Date of Origin Sunday July 04th,...
Public SafetyPlumas County News

New dividing line between the East Zone/West Zone on the Dixie Fire

In order to efficiently and effectively manage firefighting operations on the #DixieFire, management teams will amend the current management zones. This will allow firefighting operations to utilize the closest resources to the fire lines resulting in enhanced firefighter safety and increasing firefighting suppression efforts. The amended zones will also enhance aviation safety increasing firefighting suppression efforts from the air.
Public Safetygoldrushcam.com

CAL FIRE Announce Plans to Amend the Current Management Zones of the Dixie Fire Beginning Tuesday, August 17, 2021

August 16, 2021 - In order to efficiently and effectively manage firefighting operations on the Dixie Fire, management teams will amend the current management zones. This will allow firefighting operations to utilize the closest resources to the fire lines resulting in enhanced firefighter safety and increasing firefighting suppression efforts. The amended zones will also enhance aviation safety increasing firefighting suppression efforts from the air.
Susanville, CALassen County News

Dixie Fire West Zone community meeting set for Saturday

An in-person community meeting regarding the West Z0ne of the Dixie Fire is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Community Church, located at 1400 Numa Road in Susanville. The event is an informational briefing and community meeting to update the community on the latest information regarding the Dixie Fire West Zone.
Politicsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Forest Service Offers Safety Message for Safe Repopulation for the Dixie Fire East Zone

August 11, 2021 - With the repopulation and personal loss evaluations of homes and property, California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 would like to reduce your exposure by providing a safety message. Anytime a residential or commercial structure burns, specific hazards are associated with making access to the property. Many of these hazards have been mitigated by suppression and public utility personnel. However, many dangers are inherent to a fire that may still be present and cause illness or injury to you. Therefore, the following safety message is provided as a guide to keep you and your family safe during this process.
Butte County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Plumas National Forest Officials Announce a Dixie Fire Virtual Community Meeting on Saturday, August 7 at 7:00 P.M.

August 7, 2021 - Plumas National Forest officials announce a Dixie Fire Virtual Community Meeting on Saturday, August 7 at 7:00 P.M. Watch on Facebook U.S. Forest Service-Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, or CAL FIRE/Butte County. Zoom – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81721688745. Dial: USA 215-446-3649 Conference code: 746758 or USA 215-446-3649 Conference...
Environmentgoldrushcam.com

Smoke/Air Quality Outlook for the Dixie Fire in the Eastern Sierra for Wednesday, August 18

August 18, 2021 - The US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Smoke Outlook for the Dixie Fire for Wednesday. Fire: The Dixie Fire is now 604,511 acres, an increase of 34,804 acres with 31% Contained. Large areas of growth to the north and east as southwest winds associated with a cold front off of the Pacific Ocean affected the area. Two additional fires are within the fire area, one on the east and one on the west are now burning. Forecast gusty southwest wind will cause further spread later in the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy