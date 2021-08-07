Cancel
Photography

Watercolour glimpses of a Greek summer – in pictures

By Alice Fisher
The Guardian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the British painter Alison Jones met her Ithacan husband, it felt like destiny. “I am obsessed with Greece, heroes and enchantresses, spells and metamorphoses,” she says. Her destiny has the added benefit of an annual holiday on Ithaca, at her husband’s family home. “I find the Greeks’ relaxed ways at the beach eye-opening – even grandmothers rock bikinis and oversize sunglasses. They take pleasure in their bodies in a way that I, as a northerner accustomed to camping holidays, found quite startling.”

