To face her fear of water, she turned to diving

Lake Travis’ warm waters lapped against my ankles, which lazily protruded from either side of the translucent inner tube. Adjusting awkwardly atop my puffy plastic throne, I looked over my shoulder as the final remnants of the sun’s summer glow danced across the placid recess. It was a fitting end to the type of July day I hadn’t experienced since childhood—one filled with waterslides, an abundance of chlorine, and substandard chicken tenders that, for some inexplicable reason, always taste better when eaten with pruney hands. But as I swiveled my head back towards dry land, a pair of black, beady eyes met my gaze. Below them sat several rows of jagged teeth, their pointed edges glinting menacingly. In an instant, my sun-kissed euphoria was replaced by sheer terror.