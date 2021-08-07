Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Man sought in fatal stabbing of woman, 38, in E. Harlem

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
Posted by 
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

The NYPD released surveillance images Saturday of a man they’re searching for in the fatal stabbing of a woman at a public housing complex in East Harlem this week.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 1

1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#East Harlem#Public Housing#Nypd#Harlem Hospital#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy