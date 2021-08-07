New Global Screen Fund Could 'Change Appetite' for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel

24 companies, all but five launched last decade, descend on Locarno from Aug. 6, mostly in person, to present their production slates. Every market in international is its own story. So the projects they bring run a huge gamut. Following, a quick drill down on the companies and their banner titles. A second article, published later at Locarno, will look at some of the young indie sector’s major concerns and growth areas. Estonia Kafka Films, Karolina Veetamm Tallinn-based, focused on narrative and doc features, at Match Me with a slate led by a trio of socially-relevant titles: “Tell Me,” a “poetical documentary,” says producer...