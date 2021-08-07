New Global Screen Fund Could 'Change Appetite' for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel
It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half for co-productions between Switzerland the U.K., but there appears to be cause for optimism. Directors of media funds from both countries, as well as a pair of producers, gathered at a Locarno Film Festival panel to discuss co-financing and co-production opportunities between the two countries, and to try and entice the room to share in that positive outlook.www.seattlepi.com
