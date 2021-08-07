Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Global Screen Fund Could 'Change Appetite' for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel

By Will Thorne
seattlepi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a challenging year-and-a-half for co-productions between Switzerland the U.K., but there appears to be cause for optimism. Directors of media funds from both countries, as well as a pair of producers, gathered at a Locarno Film Festival panel to discuss co-financing and co-production opportunities between the two countries, and to try and entice the room to share in that positive outlook.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Co Production#New Global Screen Fund#U K Co Productions#Locarno Panel#Variety Hbo Europe#Creative Europe#Eu#Q A#Poisson Rouge#Covid#Italian#Ukgsf#The Global Screen Fund#Non English#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Public Healthwardsauto.com

Staff and Chip Shortages Depress U.K. Vehicle Production

Staff shortages related to COVID-19 and the global microprocessor drought contributed in June to the U.K.’s lowest car production figures since 1953, outside of lockdown. With the U.K. Delta variant infection rates hitting new highs after restrictions were relaxed earlier this month, many automakers are facing staff shortages following the National Health Service’s (NHS) tracing app alerting them to self-isolate after coming in close contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

The UK has a new $33 billion tech giant

London (CNN Business) — There's a new super-unicorn in the United Kingdom. Revolut has been valued at $33 billion in a new fundraising round led by SoftBank (SFTBF) and Tiger Global Management, the London-based digital banking startup said in a statement on Thursday. The company said it would use the...
Public HealthSFGate

Locarno's Alliance 4 Development Program Looks to Co-Production's Future Post-COVID

At this year’s edition of Locarno’s Alliance 4 Development, both the future of the selected nine projects, and the co-production market as a whole, will be on the table. The Locarno Film Festival program, which facilitates international co-production for projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, skipped a year due to COVID-19, but is back stronger than ever.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

HBO Europe, Germany’s Dreamer Joint Venture Board Locarno Match Me Title ‘Trust Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Europe and Berlin-based Dreamer Joint Venture Filmproduction have boarded “Trust Me,” Joanna Ratajczak’s probing doc feature on a real life couple’s experimentation with an open relationship. “Trust Me” will be presented at Locarno’s Match Me networking event by Stanislaw Zaborowski, at Warsaw’s Silver Frame, who lead produces the film with partner Daria Maślona. The HBO Europe co-production was put through by Hanka Kastelicová. Headed by Oliver Stoltz, Dreamer Joint Venture produced Marc Wiese’s 2020 doc feature “We Hold the Line,” about Filipino dictator Rodrigo Duterte’s persecution of journalists, and Markus Imboden’s “On the Edge,” an Arte France-backed relationship drama. It turns on...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Aardman Teams With 'Bend It Like Beckham' Director Gurinder Chadha on Bollywood-Inspired Animated Feature - Global Bulletin

Legendary U.K. animation studio Aardman (“Chicken Run,” “Wallace & Gromit”) is teaming with filmmaker Gurinder Chadha (“Bend It Like Beckham”) on a new feature film project for family audiences. Described by the company as an “exuberant, warm-hearted musical,” the currently untitled Bollywood-inspired feature will follow Bodhi, a young Indian elephant from Kerala who dreams of becoming a famous Bollywood dancer.
Agriculturebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Animal Genetic Products Market Survey, Comprehensive Insights And Massive Growth | Genus Plc (U.K.), Topigs (Netherlands), Envigo (U.S.)

Market.US published a new study report which offers a brief analysis related to Global Animal Genetic Products Market 2021 dynamics, market share, and much more. It exemplify interpretative Animal Genetic Products market trends too. The instantly changing Animal Genetic Products market scenario and initial as well as innovative evaluation on the Animal Genetic Products market is covered in this report. It studies the entire market along with an exhaustive study on revenue growth and advisability. Additionally, it delivers major industry vendors alongside their deliberate environment.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Kantar data indicates an increasing appetite for 5G smartphones globally

New numbers from Kantar are showing a growing number of consumers are interested in buying 5G smartphones within six months. The data were drawn from a survey of offline stores and online shoppers across several countries with an appreciable 5G infrastructure. More than two-thirds of the persons surveyed overall were planning to buy a 5G smartphone.
Real Estatelegalnewsline.com

Global Deal Maker Kwon Lee Joins BCLP Real Estate Team in New York Office

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 4. The international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) announced that well-known real estate lawyer Kwon Lee has joined the firm as a partner and Global Head of Korea Practice. Resident in the New York office, he will practice within the firm’s global Real Estate Group.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Carlsberg India's partner urges better governance in joint venture

NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Carlsberg’s warring partner in its India joint venture urged the Denmark-based brewer on Wednesday to boost governance standards, saying it has had “grave concerns” for years over operations in the south Asian nation. Since at least 2019, the partner, Nepal-based Khetan Group, and Carlsberg...
Moviesseattlepi.com

New Locarno Chief Adds Genre Twist to Arthouse Mix

The Locarno Film Festival, long known as a safe haven for indie cinema, is taking a turn into genre territory while remaining true to. “People know what the mission is for Locarno,” says the fest’s new artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, referring to the prestige of the event — the 74th edition runs Aug. 4-14 — that is known worldwide as a festival of discovery.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Owl Labs collaborates with Bechtle to expand its presence within key European markets

Owl Labs announces its partnership with Bechtle to strengthen Owl Labs’ presence within key European markets and verticals. As a result of the partnership, Owl Labs can continue to expand the reach, awareness, and adoption of its award-winning flagship product, the Meeting Owl Pro, across Europe through Bechtle’s 80 locations in the DACH region and its e-commerce subsidiaries in 14 European countries, including: UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and Czech Republic.
EnvironmentNewswise

The Waste Product Which Could Help Mitigate Climate Change

Newswise — A product made from urban, agriculture and forestry waste has the added benefit of reducing the carbon footprint of modern farming, an international review involving UNSW has found. Visiting Professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at UNSW Science, Stephen Joseph, says the study published in...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Match Me, Locarno 2021: Players, Highlights

24 companies, all but five launched last decade, descend on Locarno from Aug. 6, mostly in person, to present their production slates. Every market in international is its own story. So the projects they bring run a huge gamut. Following, a quick drill down on the companies and their banner titles. A second article, published later at Locarno, will look at some of the young indie sector’s major concerns and growth areas. Estonia Kafka Films, Karolina Veetamm Tallinn-based, focused on narrative and doc features, at Match Me with a slate led by a trio of socially-relevant titles: “Tell Me,” a “poetical documentary,” says producer...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Reuters

Delivery Hero diversifies its portfolio of rivals

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Delivery Hero has a strange appetite for holding shares in its competitors. The 33 billion euro German food delivery company has built up a 5% stake in Deliveroo, worth nearly 300 million pounds using Friday’s share price, according to a Monday filing here from the newly listed UK group. Deliveroo shares promptly rose more than 9%.
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Latin American Animation Powerhouse Ánima Launches Adult-YA Division, Unveils ‘El Santos’ Series Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Latin American animation studio Ánima has launched a dedicated adult-young adult division and announced that later this year it will begin production on “El Santos,” a serialized version of the company’s 2012 comic book-inspired feature “El Santos vs la Tetona Mendoza.” The star-studded, landmark film established Ánima as not only a regional powerhouse of Mexican animation, but a leading creator of cartoon content internationally, and was the company’s first production to screen at France’s prestigious Annecy Animation Festival. 2022 will mark Ánima’s 20th anniversary. After nearly two decades of producing content almost exclusively for the kids and family market, Ánima co-founders...

Comments / 0

Community Policy