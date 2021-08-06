St. Louis Cardinals Series Preview: The rematch of the 1985 World Series that the Royals won is here

The Royals take their annual trip across Missouri (with a detour in Chicago) to take on their cross-state rival Cardinals over the weekend. Since winning 100 games in 2015 under Mike Matheny, they’ve been a good team, but not quite the team they were for the first 16 years of the 2000s. From 2000 to 2015, they made the playoffs in 12 of those 16 seasons. But after their great 2015, they’ve fallen from great to merely good, winning more than they’ve lost every year, but only making the playoffs twice, and it looks like they won’t add a third trip. Of course, many franchises, including their Missouri brethren would very much enjoy that sort of down stretch, but for the Cardinals and their fans, there may be a touch of panic setting in. It’s just been a bit of a bad stretch for them. They were in first place when the day began on Memorial Day, but they lost that day and then nine of the next 11 and they’ve really hovered within a couple games of .500 since.