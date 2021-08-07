When it comes to instructions, in life and in faith, make sure you've read 'til the end
With school starting up soon, teachers might greet their students with a “trick” assignment that instructs them to read all the directions before starting. The lesson typically tells them to do things like drawing something on the paper, do an impossible math problem or to stand up and shout something. However, had they read all the directions first, they would have read the final instruction telling them to disregard the previous ones.www.hjnews.com
