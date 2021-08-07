Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

When it comes to instructions, in life and in faith, make sure you've read 'til the end

By Eldon Peterson Local faith columnist
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

With school starting up soon, teachers might greet their students with a “trick” assignment that instructs them to read all the directions before starting. The lesson typically tells them to do things like drawing something on the paper, do an impossible math problem or to stand up and shout something. However, had they read all the directions first, they would have read the final instruction telling them to disregard the previous ones.

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
Society
County
Cache County, UT
Local
Utah Society
Cache County, UT
Society
City
Logan, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Til#Clerk#The Cache County Clerk#Romans 7#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Bible Say About Respect?

Respect is one of the most essential and fundamental principles of ethics. God’s Word calls us to love one another and treat others with respect. One of the Ten Commandments is to “love thy neighbor as thyself,” known as the ‘Golden Rule’ of ethics. This sacred verse from the book of Leviticus tells us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Kicked out of a funeral and Bible college cafeteria

To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.
Religiondiscipleship.org

Refusing to Speak is Refusing to Obey Jesus

Jesus wasn’t making a suggestion when He called His followers to make disciples of all nations. He was serious. In (Mark 16.15 NIV), He gave this command to His men: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation.” Again in (Acts 1.8 NIV) Jesus declared, “you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The phrases “go … and preach” and “you will be my witnesses,” don’t sound like Jesus is unclear or half-hearted on this issue. He sounds like a king giving orders and that is exactly who He is.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Remind Us God Works for Our Good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”(Romans 8:28) This Scripture brings comfort, direction, and hope to Christians every day. Sadly, it’s also one of the most misquoted and misunderstood verses in the Bible.
Religionguideposts.org

God and Your Stress

That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong. 2 Corinthians 12:10 (NIV) When I washed a new blouse I’d only worn twice and it fell apart, so did I. In tears,...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for Thankfulness When You Are Anxious

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. - Philippians 4:6. Not a single day goes by when there is not some discouraging news, some concerning thought, some distressing information or some worrying reality. Struggle, expectations (real or imagined), obligations, responsibilities make up the reality of living in this world.
Religionelizabethton.com

God commands all people everywhere to repent

Dear Rev. Graham: My husband has informed me that he is involved with another woman. He admits he has violated his vows but he said that God will forgive him and so should I. What is the point of a vow if we just shrug off our sin? — D.H.
Religionarcamax.com

What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?

Q: What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world? – H.Q. A: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).
Religionftc.co

The Purpose of Sunday is the Re-evangelization of the People of God

I have a friend who argues that there should not be an element in the Lord’s Day worship gathering called “preaching.” He says that in the New Testament, the concept of preaching is almost exclusively bound up with evangelism — preaching the gospel — and thus what happens during the sermon time should be simply called teaching and conducted more along the lines of instruction than proclamation. Preaching, then, is what takes place outside the four walls of the church in our sharing of the good news with the lost.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer against Spiritual Warfare - Your Daily Prayer - August 1

"I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world." - John 16:33. Are you in a battle today, and it's taking more than just a physical toll on you? Are you finding it difficult to find the words to tell the devil to be gone? Spiritual warfare is crippling, real, and troublesome, but Jesus has already won us the victory! Pray along with these words now and let the Lord break the chains of fear and bondage!
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Filling of God’s Power and Love - Your Daily Prayer - August 4

“I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to measure of all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:16-19.
Religionworkingpreacher.org

God Draws Us In

The Bible is full of stories in which God provides bread and provisions to people afflicted by food scarcity. Shortly after Abram and Sarai arrive in Canaan, a famine befalls the land, forcing the elderly couple to seek help in Egypt (Genesis 12:10). Following a similar pattern, the family of Jacob is also forced to seek refuge in Egypt, whose storehouses are full because of the careful administrations of Joseph. After being delivered from Egypt, God provides daily manna in the wilderness as Israel makes a multigenerational trek to Canaan (see John 6:31). Suffering under the effects of yet another famine, Ruth and Naomi are able to glean and find sustenance in the fields of Boaz. In this week’s complementary First Reading, the fugitive and dejected Elijah is sustained in the wilderness by an angel who provides him with food and water just before sending him on his way to Mt. Sinai/Horeb.
Religionarcamax.com

Is this what it means that God works in mysterious ways?

Q: My wife and I came close to adopting a child from another country when COVID-19 locked down the world. Our hopes were dashed. People said it was in God’s plan. We never expected to have our own biological children but now we have a child on the way. Is this what it means that God works in mysterious ways? — C.A.
ReligionPosted by
Odessa American

Apostle Andrew ‘the quiet brother’

Overshadowed by his younger brother Peter, the Apostle Andrew nonetheless distinguished himself as a wide-ranging evangelist who spread the Gospel in numerous nations. The Revs. Terry Pugh, Michael McGuire and Erik Stadler say Andrew is most noted in the New Testament as “the first called” who recognized that Jesus was the Messiah and brought Peter to meet him.
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy