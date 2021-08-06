How To Make Fruit or Berry Jam, Step-by-Step Recipes

I don’t know about you guys, but I find it easier to eat healthier in the summer than I do in the winter. So many people say they feel like the summer is harder for them. Y’all, I am a pure sucker for comfort food. As soon as that fall crisp air hits, I immediately crave a hot bowl of soup with fresh homemade bread and sticky buns. You know what that means, right? It all goes right to the rear. Carbs. Carbs. Carbs! Now, obviously, I don’t eat like that every night or anything, but I have way more splurge nights in the winter months where all I want is that warm bread dunked into a bowl of cheeseburger soup while smelling my sticky buns baking in the oven. I swear my butt instantly starts growing by just smelling that lush comfort food. But hey, what can I do? Hahaha!