Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case

The Albany County sheriff says New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate a criminal complaint filed this week accusing him of groping an aide at the governor’s state residence.

Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday it would be premature to say whether Cuomo himself will be questioned. But he promised a “very comprehensive” investigation into the woman's claim.

The complaint is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

The governor denies groping the woman.

The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement attributable to Fabien Levy:

“We will cooperate fully with the Albany sheriff and turn over all evidence related to this complainant. Similarly, we will cooperate with all law enforcement agencies, as appropriate.”