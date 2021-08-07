Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars return to GOG - and they're free until 3rd September
Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars have all returned to GOG, where they are free to download until 3rd September. Each game normally costs £4.39. GOG's announcement that it planned to delist the classic quartet from its digital store in late June at the "publisher's request" (Electronic Arts) convinced a number of customers to snap them up.www.eurogamer.net
