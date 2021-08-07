Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars return to GOG - and they're free until 3rd September

By News
Eurogamer.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars have all returned to GOG, where they are free to download until 3rd September. Each game normally costs £4.39. GOG's announcement that it planned to delist the classic quartet from its digital store in late June at the "publisher's request" (Electronic Arts) convinced a number of customers to snap them up.

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Molyneux
Person
Warren Spector
Person
Richard Garriott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syndicate Wars#Ultima Underworld 1 2#Electronic Arts#Blue Sky Productions#Lookingglass Technologies#Syndicate Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

PlayStation Plus games for August include a new release for PS4 and PS5

August is right around the corner, and that means a new batch of PlayStation Plus games is inbound. Sony today revealed what August’s PlayStation Plus games are, and once again, we’re going to see a game debut on the service. As opposed to previous months, where there has usually been one game that’s exclusive to PS5 in each batch of PS Plus games, in August all games will be available for PS4 users to download as well.
Video GamesCollider

'Dead Space' Remake Will Not Revive the Game's Scariest Feature: Microtransactions

Announced at EA Play Live 2021, EA Motive's remake of the 2008 game Dead Space has gotten fans of the horror series excited to pick up their plasma cutter and brave the halls of the Ishimura all over again. Thanks to a recent interview, there is another reason to be excited as the controversial microtransaction feature from Dead Space 3 will not be making a return.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

November could be an incredible month for Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass has just seen the release of the critically acclaimed Microsoft Flight Simulator, and XGP subscribers to Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One have many more exciting releases ahead of the rest of the year. From Hades, to The Ascent, to Back 4 Blood and Twelve Minutes – Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get their money’s worth in 2021 with ease. But the two biggest releases for Xbox Game Pass through the rest of 2021 are Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Endless.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

'Battlefield 2042' Portal Mode Mashes 4 Games In 1 Package

During EA Play, Electronic Arts revealed Portal mode, a new sandbox-style game mode for “Battlefield 2042” that essentially merges four different “Battlefield” games into one complete and highly customizable package that the community can play around with. Portal mode offers a completely new way to enjoy “Battlefield” that’s made by...
FIFAHot Hardware

Cyberpunk 2077 Ranks As Most Downloaded PS4 Game In June Following Sony Reinstatement

Cyberpunk 2077 is notorious for game-breaking bugs and poor performance. These issues have caused the game to be unavailable to PlayStation 4 owners until recently. However, these problems do not seem to have deterred eager consumers. Cyberpunk 2077 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 during June 2021 in the United States and Europe.
Technologymassivelyop.com

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch abolishes more weekly limitations for loot and adds AFK timers

The two things that Final Fantasy XIV players were hoping to find in today’s patch 5.58 were data center travel and the release of the long-awaited datamined Cruise Chaser mount. Neither of those is included in this patch. What is included is the removal of weekly limits on rewards from the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach or weapon tokens from the final Eden tier, so you’ll have an easier time farming that for rewards. There are also changes to relic content and Save the Queen areas to make clearing both easier, especially with smaller groups.
FIFACharlie INTEL

Is a GTA Online ban wave coming in July 2021?

One of the major topics currently taking the spotlight in the world of GTA Online is a potential ban wave that may be taking place in July 2021. There has been plenty of excitement in the GTA Online community recently with the release of the Los Santos Tuners update, which brought a whole new set of cars and other exciting pieces of content for players to enjoy.
TennisEurogamer.net

PlayStation website reveals PS Plus August games

The PlayStation website has revealed the PS Plus games for August seemingly ahead of an official announcement. The website currently mentions Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2, and Hunter's Arena: Legends as being available to download for all PS Plus members from 3rd August. Plants vs....
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Launches August 12th

We finally know just when we can expect Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s big expansion, Siege of Paris. Previously this past week, a page from Xbox, which had since been taken down, claimed the game would be launching on August 5, 2021. Unfortunately, that’s not the case, as it’s been noted to launch into the marketplace on August 12, 2021. This shred of news comes from the recent 1.3.0 update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Call of Duty 2021 will probably be revealed via Warzone event

Traditionally, a brand new Call of Duty title is expected to launch each year and in 2021 is no different. Activision are yet to confirm the existence of this year's Call of Duty but the official announcement should be dropping in the coming months. Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Dark Souls: Remastered 50% discount for owners of original PC release to expire in September

When Dark Souls: Remastered launched nearly three years ago, publisher Bandai Namco didn’t offer a free upgrade from the original PC release. It was to be sold at the same price across all platforms, no matter what. However, owners of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition eventually (nearly a year later, mind) got chance to upgrade to the new visuals and better optimization for a lower price. That price was half off of the remastered version, dropping it from $40 USD to $20 USD. The discount has been running ever since, but not for much longer. On September 30, the 50% discount for Dark Souls: Remastered is set to expire.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Pokémon Unite launches for Switch, play now to receive free Zeraora

The long-awaited Pokémon MOBA game Pokémon Unite has finally been released for Nintendo Switch, and a new launch trailer is here to accompany it. The trailer is overacting at its finest, but it does give a decent overview of how matches play out, as well as tease the upcoming mobile version, which should launch in September.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

A Total War Saga: TROY Mythos DLC releasing in September, alongside Steam and 'Historical Mode'

Creative Assembly has revealed that the next DLC release for A Total War Saga: TROY will be Mythos, which will introduce mythological beasts to the Trojan War in September. Mythos will be the largest DLC expansion Creative Assembly has put together for A Total War Saga: TROY so far, and it features a brand new campaign game mode that brings The Lernean Hydra, the Griffin Patriarch, and the Cerberus, along with quests to capture them and divine powers.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Samurai Warriors 5 launches today on PC, Xbox PlayStation And Switch

After seven years of waiting today the new Samurai Warriors 5 game has launched on the Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and PC. The tactical action game brings to life the historical period depicted in the first title released back in 2004, offering new visuals and “evolved actions“offering a total of 27 samurai warriors to battle with. New officers such as Toshimitsu Saitō, a retainer of Mitsuhide Akechi, as well as Kōga ninja Mitsuki join the battle and previous officers including young Nobunaga Oda, known as the “Great Fool”, and daimyō Yoshimoto Imagawa, who was called the “Greatest Archer in all of Kaidō”.
Video GamesNME

The next free games from the Epic Games Store have been revealed

The next batch of free games for the Epic Games Store have been confirmed. The two new games will be Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2, both of which will be able to download from July 29 until August 5, 2021. Grip Digital launched the rogue-like first-person shooter Mothergunship in...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Chernobylite Exits Early Access, Out Now on PC

The Farm 51’s Chernobylite is finally out of Steam Early Access and available for all PC players. The developer outlined the various ways that the game has changed during development with 15 new story missions, 11 new characters (including a new companion, Olga) and random events for all locations. Overall, it’s been expanded three times and will take 25 hours on average to complete.

Comments / 0

Community Policy