Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Why More Americans Aren’t Happy for Gregg Popovich

By Jack McCallum
Posted by 
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jerq_0bKs2YXt00
Catuffe / Getty

From time to time, Gregg Popovich, the coach of the United States men’s national basketball team—which won a gold medal last night at the Tokyo Olympics with an 87–82, as-close-as-it-sounds victory over France—suggests a mad poet howling from a windy hillside.

Gray-bearded all of the time and splenetic much of it, “Pop,” as he’s known throughout the basketball world, is rarely happy about his team’s performances, questions from the media, or, since the coming of Trump, the soul of America in general. His off-the-cuff comments about the former president (see “soulless coward,” “deranged idiot, “fool,” among others) and his continuing criticism of conservative causes such as election-law revision have earned him supporters on the left and myriad critics on the right, who see him as a grumpy avatar for a league that is far too “woke.” LeBron James is instructed to shut up and dribble, Pop to shut up and diagram the plays.

However, many of those unfamiliar with Popovich have no idea that he is straight-up military, a graduate of the Air Force Academy who served five years of active duty as an intelligence officer and once considered a career in the CIA. In that respect he is a version of the late John McCain, whose bravery and fortitude as a POW were lampooned by a draft dodger with sore feet.

There are many sides to Pop, famously an oenophile and a well-read conversationalist with a wicked sense of humor. But among the subjects least likely to stir the sunshine that resides deep inside of the man—at least before this weekend—is the Olympics, his personal bête noir. A half century ago Popovich was devastated when he was cut from the 1972 Olympic team: His tough, disciplined style of play wasn’t quite enough to earn him a spot on the star-crossed U.S. team that lost a controversial gold-medal game to the Soviet Union. Decades later he was an assistant coach on two haphazardly assembled national teams, one that finished sixth in the 2002 FIBA World Championships, and the 2004 U.S. Olympic team that earned only a bronze in Athens and much enmity from an American public who still believed that the U.S. could snap its fingers and win gold because every other nation was still dribbling the ball off its feet. Throughout those Athens Games it was Popovich who was left to explain, best he could, some of the personnel decisions made by Larry Brown, one of his mentors. Loyal soldier that he was, he did it. Popovich that he was, he hated it.

The consensus had Pop being handed the national-team reins for the 2008 Games in Beijing, by which time he had won four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs (he would win one more in 2014) and was widely considered among the greatest professional coaches in history. But in his job interview, Popovich, as his wont, was far too negative—speaking the truth rather than delivering comfortable homilies and soft assurances—to suit USA Basketball Director Jerry Colangelo. Plus, Popovich and Colangelo, a long-time owner and executive with the Phoenix Suns, had been through countless antagonistic battles over the years. (If you’d battled with Popovich, chances are it had been antagonistic.)

So, the job instead went to Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, a graduate of the United States Military Academy. “Coach K” was ideal for the role of the happy warrior and orchestrated several patriotic public-relations ventures amid the basketball. The first person Krzyzewski invited to talk to the team was Scotty Smiley, an Army captain who had earned a Purple Heart after losing his eyesight to shrapnel from a car bomb in Iraq. Coach K did a splendid job, winning that gold medal in 2008 with what came to be known as the Redeem Team, relying on a Kobe Bryant at the height of his powers and superstars-still-on-the-rise such as LeBron and Dwyane Wade.

Surprising to some, Coach K stayed on through 2012 and 2016, winning two more gold medals. Popovich watched, seething but saying nothing, wondering privately whether Krzyzewski’s appointment had been lifetime. When the call to take over the national team came in 2015, only after Krzyzewski had announced that the 2016 Games in Rio would be his last, some were surprised that Popovich took the job. But not those who know him. That’s what loyal soldiers do.

Instead of Kobe and LeBron, though, Popovich got a league in flux, a dearth of superstars due to injuries and other factors, a pandemic-ravaged Games, and a conservative branch of TV watchers who had decided to declare some sports and some athletes not sufficiently American because they expressed their views on social issues. As always, the NBA, dominated by Black players who speak out—and now represented by an angry white man who hates Trump for his lack of discipline, his egotism, and a dozen other things—was on that list. Plus, Pop’s crankiness had alienated so many journalists over the years that early stumbles by the national team—losses in pre-Olympic exhibition games to Nigeria and Australia and a defeat to France in the team’s opening Olympic game—made it open season on the man who had so often thrown questions back in the face of his questioners. “Gregg Popovich needs to take blame for the underperforming U.S. men’s basketball team,” opined the Los Angeles Times, and USA Today weighed in with an even starker assessment: “It’s time to face facts, NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich stinks at Olympic basketball.”

Except he doesn’t, and as usual, events have a way of eclipsing opinions. Popovich made constant adjustments during these Games, scrapping a big lineup in favor of a three-guard alignment; emphasizing defense and benching weaker defenders such as super-scorer Damian Lillard in late-game situations; handing the ball to the bloodless star Kevin Durant whenever possible; and, as always, bristling at any criticism of his players, choosing to put the blame on himself.

And so, at the press conference after that gold-medal victory over France, in typical Popovich fashion he recognized Colangelo, the man who didn’t give him the job and who is bowing out as the director, and singled out a somewhat obscure play (Draymond Green knocking a French free throw off the rim, which is legal in international basketball) as one of the keys to the game. The cantankerous ex–Air Force captain said he was “totally frozen” and “scared to death” as the “out-of-body experience” washed over him. It’s a shame that some portion of America was sorry to see him there.

Comments / 21

The Atlantic

The Atlantic

46K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
John Mccain
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jerry Colangelo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#Usa Basketball#Americans#The Air Force Academy#Cia#U S Olympic#The San Antonio Spurs#Usa Basketball#The Phoenix Suns#The Redeem Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Basketball
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich reveals why Dame Lillard was benched in Team USA’s win over Spain

Team USA beat Spain in the quarterfinals of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament overnight, but it didn’t come without some drama. The Americans fell behind by 10 points early and appeared to be on the ropes before righting the ship to tie the game at halftime. In the second half, Gregg Popovich decided to bench Damian Lillard for the final seven minutes of the 95-81 victory.
NBANew York Post

Team USA men’s basketball players frustrated with head coach Gregg Popovich

There is more trouble in paradise. Team USA basketball players are “grumbling” about running head coach Gregg Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs-style offense at the Olympic Games, according to a report from The Athletic. Joe Vardon’s report comes after Popovich’s squad lost their group stage opener 83-76 to France — a...
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
NBAYardbarker

Gregg Popovich shared cool moment with Team USA players during medal ceremony

USA Basketball’s gold-medal win was a moment of redemption for Gregg Popovich, and he and some of his players shared a cool moment during the medal ceremony. Despite their important role, coaches themselves do not receive medals at the Olympics. Kevin Durant and Zach LaVine wanted to make sure Popovich’s efforts did not go unnoticed, and they both put their gold medals around his neck during the ceremony.
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Durant, Draymond Green blast critics after Team USA wins gold

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich admitted he was feeling the pressure afterward, but even as he weathered early adversity at the helm of Team USA basketball for the Tokyo Olympics, the American squad accomplished the ultimate goal. Superstars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green took to Instagram live after Team...
NBANBC Sports

Watch Gregg Popovich do defensive shuffles after gold medal win

Gregg Popovich was vintage Gregg Popovich through all of this. Which can be cantankerous when his team is struggling and celebratory when they get a big win. Few wins can compare to winning a gold medal, and Popovich celebrated that by doing some defensive shuffles and slapping the floor. Before...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Calls Out Gregg Popovich And Quickly Deletes Tweet

Kendrick Perkins has never been a fan-favorite, but the former NBA player-turned-analyst doesn't do anything to change his image with the NBA community. Perk has gotten used to giving hot takes and fans calling him out for missing things big time. Recently, he was caught dissing legendary coach Gregg Popovich...
NBAYardbarker

Gregg Popovich shares how he feels after Team USA’s gold medal win

Gregg Popovich isn’t one to talk about his emotions all that often, but is very candid during press conferences, and has no problem sharing his opinion. It’s usually politics or the state of the Spurs that Pop weighs in on, especially the former, which he’s been vocal about over the years. Popovich routinely teed off on former president Donald Trump, joining a few other NBA stars, such as LeBron James, in doing so.
NBASt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dylan Hernandez: Gregg Popovich needs to take blame for the underperforming U.S. men’s basketball team

He was a firm, essential voice of reason during the most brazenly racist presidency in generations. Over the four years in which the White House was occupied by a vulgar failed casino operator, Gregg Popovich earned widespread respect as more than a basketball coach. The praise came from both minorities who appreciated him using his position as a successful white authority figure to speak on their behalf and from white progressives who admired how he articulated their sentiments.

Comments / 21

Community Policy