PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested in Palo Alto following a brutal stabbing attack on a teenage girl in the city’s downtown area, police said. The incident happened on University Ave. at Emerson St. just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Palo Alto police, officers responded to multiple calls about a stabbing and arrived to find a 16-year-old girl with major injuries to her upper body and a woman who had been detained and disarmed by witnesses. The victim was conscious and able to speak with officers. Paramedics arrived and took her to a local hospital in stable...