Official Teaser Trailer and Poster – KING KNIGHT starring Matthew Gray Gubler, Angela Sarafyan, Andy Milonakis and Barbara Crampton

Will Smith is channeling Richard Williams, the father tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in the first trailer for King Richard. Executive-produced by the Williams sisters, the film is based on real-life story of their father Richard, a man undeterred in “raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time.” The feature follows Richard’s journey to take Venus and Serena “from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons.” King Richard also stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott. The film hits theaters and HBO Max on November 19.