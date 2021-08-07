Cancel
NBA

Yves Pons held scoreless against Spurs

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Former University of Tennessee basketball player Yves Pons was held scoreless Friday night in the NBA summer league.

Pons, who was the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and a two-time member of the SEC All-Defensive team while playing for the Volunteers, was held scoreless for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis lost, 82-77, to San Antonio in the NBA’s summer league.

Pons played 11 minutes against the Spurs and recorded two rebounds and posted two blocks.

He was 0-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc.

In three games in Utah, Pons has averaged seven points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Every Tennessee basketball player drafted to the NBA since 2000

