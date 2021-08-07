Cancel
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez Channeled Tinker Bell in a Green Sequin Gown

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finding her happily-ever-after with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has seemingly become a firm believer in fairytales — at least judging by her latest Instagram post. Fresh from the couple's idyllic European getaway, J.Lo channeled Tinker Bell in a green sequin Elie Saab gown while twirling around in her backyard to Frank Sinatra's "Young at Heart." The princess-like embroidered dress featured lace sleeves, a high collar, and a neck bow. Sky-high stilettos in a matching shade of green, a slicked-back bun, and diamond stud earrings completed her look — the only thing missing was fairy wings.

