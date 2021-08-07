Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nassir Little Listed as Player to Watch in Summer League Play

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Blazer's Edge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to open up Summer League play, starting with a Sunday afternoon matinee against the Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will introduce an experienced roster of longtime NBA veterans, such as Michael Beasley and Kenneth Faried. But in considering a player to watch from each team, ESPN NBA Insiders Kevin Pelton and Mike Schmitz chose 20-year-old sophomore forward Nassir Little. Schmitz described Little as follows:

www.blazersedge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Beasley
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Kenneth Faried
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Responds To Draymond Green’s Blunt Message

Kendrick Perkins was a topic of conversation following Team USA’s gold medal win over France this weekend. Perkins had previously critiqued Team USA men’s basketball several times, especially after USA’s early exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. Several player, like Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, didn’t forget what Perkins had to say.
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Clippers, Paul, Ariza, Lakers, Howard

The two-year, $21.6MM commitment the Clippers made to Reggie Jackson, including a $10.38MM cap hit next season, will have major tax implications for the team, Bobby Marks of ESPN tweets. After accounting for new contracts for Jackson and Kawhi Leonard, who is expected to sign for the maximum, the Clippers’ tax bill is projected to be $95MM. Taking into account both salaries and tax penalties, the cost of the roster will be $265MM, says Marks.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Clippers must make to take next step to NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Clippers have finalized agreements with most of their free agents, coming to terms on deals with Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, and Justise Winslow. Additionally, they agreed to a two-year guaranteed rookie deal with a team option on the third year with Brandon Boston Jr., Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday.
NBAPosted by
Salina Post

Beasley to play for Trail Blazers in NBA Summer League

MANHATTAN – Former Kansas State All-American Michael Beasley will play with the Portland Trail Blazers in the upcoming MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will run from Sunday to Aug. 17 at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Beasley will be joined at the...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBAjitneybooks.com

Miami Heat Killed It This Offseason

The Miami Heat were active in this year’s free agent agency period. They signed several tenured players and a few well known faces. Guard Kyle Lowry headlines the cast followed by forward P. J. Tucker and Victor Oladipo. Miami also re-signed Duncan Robinson for 5 years’ worth 90 million dollars, the largest contract ever for an undrafted player. Unfortunately there were some departures. Veteran Goran Dragić was shipped to Toronto and Kendrick Nunn is heading towards Los Angeles joining Lebron James, Anthony Davis and Russel Westbrook.
NBAreviewjournal.com

Daishen Nix to play Summer League with Philadelphia 76ers

Trinity International alum Daishen Nix will play in NBA Summer League with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Nix was not selected in Thursday’s NBA draft. In Summer League, the 6-foot-5-inch point guard will have an opportunity to audition for the 76ers — and the other 29 NBA teams.
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Max Strus: Will play in Summer League

Strus will play for the Heat's Summer League team, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Strus saw an increased role as a sophomore last season. In 13.0 minutes per game across 39 appearances, he averaged 6.1 points and 1.1 rebounds.
NBAFingerLakes1

Former Syracuse basketball player Alan Griffin to play for Lakers’ summer league team

Former Syracuse forward Alan Griffin will play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s Summer League, according to multiple reports. The 6-5 forward left the Orange with one year of eligibility remaining after an up and down 2020-21 season. Griffin came to Syracuse as a transfer from Illinois during this past offseason, and received a waiver for immediate eligibility from the NCAA.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The key player Damian Lillard failed to successfully recruit to Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a rather quiet offseason amid all the Damian Lillard trade rumors, re-signing Norman Powell and then bringing in a few role players to provide support for their starting lineup. Lillard recently addressed free agency and acknowledged some disappointment in not being able to get their top targets.
NBAwmcactionnews5.com

Grizzlies Veags summer league schedule list released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the NBA Draft coming up Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies are preparing for their future, with, not just draft picks, but when we’ll get the first look at them in action. The schedule was released for the Grizzlies Las Vegas Summer League appearances. The first...
NBAheraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Floyd to play for Lakers in Summer League

Former King University standout Jordan Floyd will play for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers summer league team, according to Sportando, via Floyd’s Twitter account. Floyd averaged 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for Orlandina in Italian Serie A2 last season. The 6-foot-2 Floyd is the all-time leading scorer at...
NBAPosted by
AL.com

John Petty to play in NBA summer league with shot at contract

It was a long Thursday night for John Petty -- one that ended without being drafted but still with a shot at the ultimate goal. The former Alabama basketball star agreed to play for the Detroit Pistons’ summer league team with a shot at a two-way deal after Josh Primo and Herbert Jones were drafted Thursday. Summer league play runs Aug. 8-17 in Las Vegas.
NBAmycentralnebraska.com

Ballock, Mahoney to Play in NBA Summer League

Two more seniors from the Creighton men’s basketball team have signed to play professionally in the NBA Summer League. Mitch Ballock earned an invitation this weekend from the Philadelphia 76ers, while Denzel Mahoney will play for the Charlotte Hornets. The duo will join Damien Jefferson of the Sacramento Kings and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy