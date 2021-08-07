Nassir Little Listed as Player to Watch in Summer League Play
The Portland Trail Blazers are scheduled to open up Summer League play, starting with a Sunday afternoon matinee against the Charlotte Hornets. The Blazers will introduce an experienced roster of longtime NBA veterans, such as Michael Beasley and Kenneth Faried. But in considering a player to watch from each team, ESPN NBA Insiders Kevin Pelton and Mike Schmitz chose 20-year-old sophomore forward Nassir Little. Schmitz described Little as follows:www.blazersedge.com
