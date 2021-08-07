Cancel
NFL

Steelers Podcast: Diving deep into the Steelers’ defeat of Dallas

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers kicked off their 2021 preseason schedule with a 16-3 victory over the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night. How did they look? Who looked good? Who looked bad? How much does it matter? What about James Washington reportedly seeking a trade? All of that and more on the latest edition of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

