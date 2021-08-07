Giants 2021 Opponents Power Rankings

Heading into 2021, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of fantasy’s most polarizing players. Despite missing a combined 17 games over the last two seasons due to injury, Barkley is still being drafted at an ADP of 6 (RB5) on ESPN Fantasy as of August 7th. On the flip side, there’s a case to be made that, given that Barkley’s torn ACL won’t be fully recovered for some time into the season, using a pick on him in the first round comes with too much risk to be warranted.