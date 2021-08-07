Giants 2021 Opponents Power Rankings
The New York Giants may have gotten a break from the NFL’s schedule makers this season. They’re set to have the 25th most difficult slate based on opponents’ combined winning percentage from last year. There are, however, a handful of elite teams (including both of last season’s Super Bowl participants) New York will play that should stand as litmus tests for where Big Blue sits in the league’s pecking order. So, in order to gauge the assorted levels of competition the Giants will face this year, let’s power rank their 14 opponents from best to worst.fullpresscoverage.com
