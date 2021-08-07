Cancel
Sarah Robinson Foundation carries on the work of departed Indigenous women’s advocate

By Nora O'Malley
thefreepress.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndigenous women’s advocate Sarah Caroline Robinson lost her battle with cancer in May, but her legacy is just beginning. Pushing through the wall of grief that came with losing a best friend and sister, Rebekah Hoggard and Peter Robinson teamed up to form the Sarah Robinson Foundation shortly after the former West Coast resident “rejoined the ancestors” as she is remembered saying.

