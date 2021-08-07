How Zack Moss’ fantasy value projects vs. similar NFL running backs
I recently became embroiled in a heated discussion about Zack Moss’ 2021 fantasy football value as he projects to lead the Bills’ backfield in touches and could take a step forward after a lackluster rookie season. A summary of the argument for Moss is he’s entering his second season (where natural progression often occurs for NFL running backs), is set for increased volume, is on one of the best offenses in the league, and is inexpensive in fantasy football drafts.www.profootballnetwork.com
Comments / 0