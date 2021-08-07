Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Zack Moss’ fantasy value projects vs. similar NFL running backs

By Jason Katz
profootballnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently became embroiled in a heated discussion about Zack Moss’ 2021 fantasy football value as he projects to lead the Bills’ backfield in touches and could take a step forward after a lackluster rookie season. A summary of the argument for Moss is he’s entering his second season (where natural progression often occurs for NFL running backs), is set for increased volume, is on one of the best offenses in the league, and is inexpensive in fantasy football drafts.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Stewart
Person
Rashad Jennings
Person
Joseph Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills#Ppr#Dal#N A Round 6#Jax#Nyg#Rb40 Devonta Freeman#Cowboys#Rb26#Ind#Rb36#Rb23#Ne#Bal#Pro Football Reference#Det#Tb#N A Round 8#Sf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep: Sleeper running backs you should target from the Fantasy Football Today team

We've finally reached August and that means Fantasy Football draft preparation is kicking into full gear. We won't go another Thursday without football from this point on until the end of Thursday Night Football so we've got that going for us, which is nice. We'll be tackling different position groups in the coming weeks and this week we are focusing on the running back position -- arguably the one group Fantasy managers spend the most time debating.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Football RB Tiers 2021: Running back rankings, draft strategy

A draft strategy guide for running backs? That's easy -- draft early and draft often. Done. No other fantasy tips needed, right? Sadly, it's not quite as simple as that. Drafting frequently is one thing; drafting smartly is another. You don't need any sort of cheat sheet or sleepers list to do the former, but in order to do the latter, you need to know which players to target and in which rounds. Having a handy set of 2021 RB rankings tiers is the best way to do that.
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Zack Moss: Moving past injury

Moss has not appeared to struggle with surgically repaired ankle early in training camp, while he told Chris Brown of the Bills' official site that he's cleared the mental hurdle of thinking about it when he runs. Moss should be plenty ready for the regular season, though the Bills have...
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

90 players in 90 days: running back Zack Moss

The Buffalo Bills struggled to find rhythm in the run game during the 2020 NFL season. After the team averaged 4.4 yards per carry in 2019, the team’s per-carry average dropped just a bit to 4.2 yards per rush. That drop-off felt much steeper while watching the games than the actual measurement would indicate, as it seemed that the Bills struggled to gain tough yards on the ground any time they were needed.
NFLthe buffalo bills

Zack Moss: "Trying To Help This Team"

Bills Running Back Zack Moss addresses the media following practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: how he feels after rehabbing from injury, what he did to take care of his mental health through injury rehab, how he went through the aforementioned rehab process, what he wants to improve on following his rookie season, his relationship with Running Back Devin Singletary, and how he tried to develop consistency through his rookie season.
NFLUSA Today

Bills' Zack Moss, Cody Ford give positive updates on injury recovery

Heading into 2021 training camp the Bills had two players on injury watch stemming from bumps and bruises sustained last season: Running back Zack Moss and offensive lineman Cody Ford. Moss broke his ankle in the postseason against the Colts and his season was done right away. Ford had multiple...
NFLfantasyalarm.com

2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Zack Moss

It wasn’t the most dominant rookie season for Buffalo running back Zack Moss. He missed three games during the regular season, and then appeared in just one of the team’s three playoff games due to a rough high ankle sprain. In 13 regular season games, he carried the ball 112 times for 481 yards with four rushing scores, and he caught 14-of-18 targets for 95 yards and one receiving touchdown. He had ankle surgery in the offseason and reports from camp are that he’s feeling better each day, although not quite being at his peak strength yet. Devin Singletary is still around and the team brought in Matt Brieda to boost the running back room, but does Moss have the juice to solidify himself as the RB1 for one of the league’s more...
NFLfantasypros.com

Boom, Bust, and Everything In Between – Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five RB1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Kareem Hunt was the RB10 last year, so he was a solid low-end RB1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was the 10th best running back. He scored fewer than 12.2 PPR points in 8-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.
NFLpff.com

Best 2021 fantasy football ADP values on every NFL team

Every fantasy football draft offers players who are expected to outperform their average draft position (ADP). Roles, usage rates and opportunities within a particular system play a large part in determining which players present value compared to their counterparts at their respective positions. Editor's Note: PFF's 2021 Fantasy Football Draft...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Busts 2021: 4 busts from the NFC North

Drafting a fantasy football team can be boiled down to two simple tenets — identify breakouts and avoid busts. Today, we are looking at NFC North fantasy football busts as such players can quickly derail your season. NFC North fantasy football busts for 2021. Let’s go team by team through...
NFLfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft 6.0

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. August is likely the month of your fantasy football drafts. You may have already had one and have a few more to go. With the majority of each teams’ preseason games kicking off this week, we’ll finally get a look at some of the players we’re considering to draft and lead us to a fantasy football championship. There is good and bad news coming out of each training camp every day. As all of this is going on, it’s that much more important to see how it affects the draft capital of each player. Stick with mock drafting as ADPs are shifting constantly. Let’s see how things look with just over one month away from the start of the 2021 season.
NFLUSA Today

NFL analytics predicts Zack Moss as Bills' most-improved player

NFL Analytics predicted the most-improved player for each team in the league heading into 2021. For the Buffalo Bills, it was one of their two running backs in the backfield. Zack Moss started to see more touches than Devin Singletary when last season wore on until an ankle injury ended his postseason. Still, that’s the direction NFL.com sees the Bills’ selection going as Moss was pegged as Buffalo’s most improved player ahead of next year.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy