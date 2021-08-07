How Zack Moss’ fantasy value projects vs. similar NFL running backs

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. August is likely the month of your fantasy football drafts. You may have already had one and have a few more to go. With the majority of each teams’ preseason games kicking off this week, we’ll finally get a look at some of the players we’re considering to draft and lead us to a fantasy football championship. There is good and bad news coming out of each training camp every day. As all of this is going on, it’s that much more important to see how it affects the draft capital of each player. Stick with mock drafting as ADPs are shifting constantly. Let’s see how things look with just over one month away from the start of the 2021 season.