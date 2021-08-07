Josh Allen Joins The $40 Million Club, And It Makes Complete Sense
Yesterday, the Buffalo Bills dropped a ton of cash in front of franchise quarterback Josh Allen. The Wyoming product inked a six-year $258 million deal. With his excellent performance in the 2020 season, Buffalo had no option but to pay Allen. It is a sharp reminder that NFL teams revolve around quarterbacks. Yearly, Allen will pocket $43 million. That makes him the third member of the exclusive $40 million clubs. Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott got their money last year; now, GM Brandon Beane rewards Allen and locks him up in Buffalo. $100 million is fully guaranteed, with that possibly rising to $150 million.fullpresscoverage.com
