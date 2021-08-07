Fantasy Football Breakouts 2021: Darrell Henderson and Damien Harris have valuable upside

Coach Sean McVay believes Henderson (undisclosed) is an every-down back, noting that durability is the concern, not talent, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. A split workload would be one way to help Henderson stay healthy now that Cam Akers (Achilles) is out for the season, but a three-down role also is possible, especially if the Rams more or less stick with their current group of young, unproven running backs. As a 2019 third-round pick with 197 career touches in 28 games, Henderson is easily the most experienced and pedigreed of the group, which otherwise consists of Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson. McVay said the Rams aren't in the market for a veteran running back, but he easily could change his mind once training camp is underway, especially if Henderson struggles or gets banged up again. Henderson did miss a portion of the offseason program with an undisclosed injury, after finishing last year on IR with a high-ankle sprain.