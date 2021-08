A newborn baby boy was found abandoned on the rooftop of a building Monday morning in India. Local media reported the infant was left there right after the mother gave birth to the baby in a toilet. The baby was rescued after people who live nearby heard his cries and rushed him to a local hospital in the northern state of Chandigarh. The newborn, who was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, was said to be in a critical condition, The Hindustan Times reported.