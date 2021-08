The last few days of training camp at Heinz Field for the Pittsburgh Steelers have brought a lot of additional hype for rookie running back Najee Harris. From catching passes one-handed to ripping off impressive runs in team sessions, Harris looks like the real deal. Where he truly seems to be making his mark — and taking some lumps in the process — though comes in the backs on ‘backers drills, where he’s more than held his own against some linebackers, but has also struggled in recent days against Alex Highsmith and Marcus Allen, learning quickly what it takes to hold up in pass protection in the NFL with defenders just as big as he is.