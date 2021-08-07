Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas judge temporarily blocks state’s law banning mask mandates in school

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEu1e_0bKs0Ag700

An Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the state’s law banning mask mandates in schools on Friday in response to lawsuits filed by a school district and parents who want schools to be able to require masks if they choose to.

The preliminary injunction was issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox after the state’s General Assembly held a special session on the matter on Thursday without amending the law, CNN reports.

With the injunction in place, school districts can now enforce mask requirements, while the suits continue.

The law “cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion, or form,” Fox said during Friday’s hearing.

With Covid-19 cases surging across the country, fueled by the dangerous Delta variant, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on the legislature earlier this week to amend the law that he signed in April, indicating that in hindsight, he wished he had not signed it.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, the governor said the judge’s decision ended with the result he intended.

“While the Arkansas General Assembly did not amend Act 1002, my objective has been achieved by the court’s decision today of Judge Fox who ruled that Act 1002 is unconstitutional,” Hutchinson said. “This ruling provides flexibility for school districts to make decisions on how to best protect their students.”

Officials from the Marion School District filed one of the suits, according to CNN. The district has more than 900 students and a dozen staff members in quarantine due to positive Covid-19 cases during the first two weeks of school.

Forty-seven students and eight staff members tested positive for Covid-19 this week alone, causing the jump in students needing to be quarantined. An additional 54 students and five staff members were able to avoid quarantine because they are vaccinated.

The district had not been able to put a mask requirement in place due to the April law. District officials said that if a mask mandate was in place, the number of students in quarantine would be drastically lower.

Marion School District Superintendent Glen Fenter said in a statement to CNN that the district is “pleased” with the judge’s ruling.

The district is now considering how best to move forward, Fenter said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Lawsuits#Mandates#Pulaski County Circuit#Cnn#Republican#Marion School District#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Grim Afghan news raises risk for Biden of Taliban takeover

A rapidly deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan weeks before the official end of the U.S. military mission is putting pressure on President Biden as he sticks to his plan to pull America out of its longest war. Over the weekend, the Taliban seized a string of provincial capitals, including the...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy