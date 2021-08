I have to say his blatant disregard for his own safety and that of others is truly sad. Accidents are just that and of course he did not expect this outcome, yet here we are. I get it, driving fast can be a real thrill and I’m sure some here have done the same thing, but you didn’t severely impact the life of another human. Very unfortunate for this young man BUT he knows he was 100% in the wrong and will have to live with consequences of his selfish actions.