James W. Parsons, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away early Thursday morning August 5, 2021, at Door County Medical Center. Jim was born May 4, 1941, in Manitowoc, the son of the late Wesley and Beatrice (Smith) Parsons. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School before continuing his education at UW Madison where he received his degree in accounting and eventually earned his CPA. Jim worked with his father and their accounting practice Parsons and Parsons in Sturgeon Bay. This was an endeavor spanning over 50 years until Jim’s 79th birthday when he decided to retire. He was an institution in our community of Sturgeon Bay and Door County where many young accountants, bookkeepers, and support staff started their careers becoming successful in their own life. Jim would never have bragged about any of his accomplishments, but all those former employees made him very proud.