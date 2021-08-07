Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgeon Bay, WI

James W. Parsons

doorcountydailynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames W. Parsons, 80, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away early Thursday morning August 5, 2021, at Door County Medical Center. Jim was born May 4, 1941, in Manitowoc, the son of the late Wesley and Beatrice (Smith) Parsons. He graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School before continuing his education at UW Madison where he received his degree in accounting and eventually earned his CPA. Jim worked with his father and their accounting practice Parsons and Parsons in Sturgeon Bay. This was an endeavor spanning over 50 years until Jim’s 79th birthday when he decided to retire. He was an institution in our community of Sturgeon Bay and Door County where many young accountants, bookkeepers, and support staff started their careers becoming successful in their own life. Jim would never have bragged about any of his accomplishments, but all those former employees made him very proud.

doorcountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, WI
City
Oregon, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
State
Massachusetts State
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Obituaries
County
Door County, WI
Door County, WI
Obituaries
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Madison, WI
City
Salem, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coin Collecting#Sturgeon Bay High School#Uw Madison#Ga#Huehns Funeral Home#Advocates In Home Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy