Front of mind in 2021 is how to build a carbon-neutral society, driven by governmental targets for achieving net-zero carbon within ambitious timeframes. Electrical energy will be at the crux of a decarbonized future because it is one of the most flexible forms of energy that can be produced and distributed with a low carbon footprint. According to the International Energy Association, electricity will replace other forms of energy by 2040, with an estimated 35% increase[1].