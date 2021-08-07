Publishing News, August 2021
Madeline McIntosh, CEO of Penguin Random House US, has announced plans to reopen offices gradually beginning September 13, 2021 “assuming all goes well health-wise.” She said the company will require “full vaccination” from COVID-19 for employees and visitors entering their offices: “We understand that not everyone is vaccinated, and, as a reminder, it is completely ok to continue to work in full-time remote mode. The requirement only applies to those entering the offices.”locusmag.com
Comments / 0