Publishing News, August 2021

This is book number 1 in the Six of Crows series. #2: Crooked Kingdom: A Sequel to Six of Crows (Paperback): $11.99. “An impossible heist, a fantasy world, and a crew of six very different people brought together in their quest for a life-changing fortune. Quietly dazzling in its complexity, Leigh Bardugo’s newest is the type of book that makes the rest of the world drop away while reading it. This book will consume you in the way only a brilliant fantasy book can. With characters that felt so real I wanted to meet them, and an action packed plot with plenty of subterfuge, intrigue, and complicated relationships, this book will quickly vault to the top of your favorite books list and firmly entrench itself there… at least until the sequel.”