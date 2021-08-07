Cancel
Publishing News, August 2021

Cover picture for the articleMadeline McIntosh, CEO of Penguin Random House US, has announced plans to reopen offices gradually beginning September 13, 2021 “assuming all goes well health-wise.” She said the company will require “full vaccination” from COVID-19 for employees and visitors entering their offices: “We understand that not everyone is vaccinated, and, as a reminder, it is completely ok to continue to work in full-time remote mode. The requirement only applies to those entering the offices.”

